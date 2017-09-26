Jupiter woman who killed toddler gets life - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter woman who killed toddler gets life

A Jupiter woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with no parole for drowning her ex-partner’s 2-year-old daughter at their home in 2014.

Kimberly Lucas pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the case. 

In December 2016, a judge removed the death penalty from the jury’s consideration. 

