Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) -- Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

The kingdom, which announced the change on Tuesday, was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.

Women's rights activists since the 1990s have been pushing for the right to drive, saying it represents their larger struggle for equal rights under the law.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency and state TV reported the news late Tuesday evening, saying a royal order was issued for both men and women to be issued drivers' licenses. A committee will be formed to look into how to implement the new order.

