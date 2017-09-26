Governor proposes 3-day cap on pain meds

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Story Video: Click here

Governor Rick Scott announced his proposal to place a 3-day cap on prescription pain killers. The governor made a stop at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to ask people to contact their legislators to support the legislation.

Under the proposal, unless you can meet strict requirements to fill a prescription for pain medication, you would be cut off at a three-day supply.

“This is a critical step toward eliminating the chance of addiction and reducing the ability for dangerous drugs into our community," said Governor Scott.

The Governor stood beside Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and several deputies who have seen how irresponsible use of prescriptions led to a heroin epidemic in Palm Beach County.

“Often an individual doesn’t realize the risk of taking these opioid for a few days," said Governor Scott.

If the proposal would become law, it would make it illegal for any doctor to prescribe more than a 3-day supply of opioids unless the patient meets extenuating circumstance. It would also require anyone who prescribes or dispenses medication to be monitored under a state program.

"We know who is logging into that, so we can tell who's writing prescriptions, who's not, how effective it is," said Micah Robbins, Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said the proposal would strengthen the state's drug monitoring program, but he's not sure legislators will be on board with a 3-day cap on prescriptions drugs.

"I do think a cap is needed, as far as how many days that should be left to the legislators and medical professionals to come up with the right balance. I can tell you this from a political standpoint, a 5-day cap failed in the legislature last year," said Aronberg.

Governor Scott said the 3-day cap will reduce the number of people becoming addicted to opioids in the state. Robbins with the Palm Beach County Substance Coalition agrees.

"If we can get to some of the root causes of the issue and an overprescription of these particular drugs is a root cause of the problem," said Robbins.

Governor Scott assures people that he will work with insurance companies to make sure those who meet the requirements for more than 3 days worth of prescriptions will not have to deal with higher costs.