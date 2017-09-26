Complaint filed against Fort Pierce police chief

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

A Fort Pierce businessman says he's in fear of his life because of what he claims is constant intimidation and harassment by the police chief and her officers.

“The hell has never stopped, it’s continual," said Rick Reed Tuesday from the diner he owns.

Rick Reed says he’s tired of living his life like this, constantly in fear.

“Chief (Diane) Hobley-Burney has been vindictive and has been relentless in her pursuit of me," said Reed.

Reed says he has the right to act as a community watchdog and has had disagreements with the chief. He says the last straw was when he made a public request for video from a recent city commission meeting. He claims someone was trying to create a situation so the chief would have cause to arrest him. In the video, he leaves city hall and a short time later, the chief leaves the chambers, goes outside, then returns. Reed says police presence has been constant.

“They harass my employees, they harass my customers. They come here, hide in the bushes. They block the door at meal time. They drive across our front yard. They follow me home. It’s become a way of life," said Reed.

The two sides have a history. Reed filed a complaint last year against the chief that was one factor that led to a 5-day suspension.

Chief Hobley-Burney released a statement that said, “There have been previous interactions that were concerning regarding Rick Reed that have been documented. I am confident that this latest complaint will be resolved quickly.”

Reed’s attorney plans to file a lawsuit in federal court sometime next month.

