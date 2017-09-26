Locals chefs cooking for a cause - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Locals chefs cooking for a cause

They’re cooking for a cause.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, thousands are doing what they can to help support their fellow neighbors, especially those in the Florida Keys.

And three local chefs are helping out in the way they know best -- cooking!

Avocado Grill is teaming up with other restaurants for a special benefit dinner on Tuesday night tonight to help raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund.

"It's just incredible what those people are going through. And I think we all love the keys and we all love to be there and do our part to help a little bit," said Chef Julien Gremaud of Avocado Grill.

Gremaud will be cooking for cause with Chef Clay Carnes of Cholo Soy Cocina and Chef Clay Conley of Buccan. They hope to raise upwards of $4,000 on Tuesday night alone.

Nearly 100 guests will be treated to a special five-course feast with cocktail pairings, featuring local recipes from the Florida Keys.

"A lot of seafood, just delicious dishes," said Gremaud. "We are very excited to be cooking with this caliber of chefs. I want to say a big thank you to them for helping us out."

Unfortunately, the event sold out within three days but on top of the ticket sales, the benefit will also be collecting donations on site.

