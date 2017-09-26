Firefighter gathering supplies for St. Croix - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighter gathering supplies for St. Croix

Pictures show the destruction Hurricane Maria left in St. Croix.

Chad Cawley, who was born there, received the pictures from family members. His two cousins, pictured walking down a St. Croix street, tugs at his heart.

"They're just in desperate need of water, food, and basic supplies at this point," said Cawley.

Cawley says his home country donated supplies to other islands before Hurricane Maria. Once the hurricane hit St. Croix, supplies for themselves were diminished.

"Shortage of water, basic necessities, hygiene, water, food and a number of other things that we need that I am trying to mobilize and get down there right away."

But he's getting some help from his colleagues. Cawley, a firefighter for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, asked coworkers if they would be willing to help. They donated enough to send the first shipment this week.

They're collecting more supplies for a second delivery. Firefighter Christopher Torbert with Fire Station 29 said,  "There's been a tremendous impact from this hurricane that it's important for us to help out people that are in need."

"We do applaud FEMA for their immediate response but they are overwhelmed as well and we look forward to working with them shoulder to shoulder to get our islands back up and running," Cawley added.

If you would like to donate items to help people living in St. Croix, the drop off location is:

Freshwater And Sons Electric
8087 Monetary Drive Suite F1
Riviera Beach
561-371-6490
 

