Firefighter gathering supplies for St. Croix

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Pictures show the destruction Hurricane Maria left in St. Croix.

Chad Cawley, who was born there, received the pictures from family members. His two cousins, pictured walking down a St. Croix street, tugs at his heart.

"They're just in desperate need of water, food, and basic supplies at this point," said Cawley.

Cawley says his home country donated supplies to other islands before Hurricane Maria. Once the hurricane hit St. Croix, supplies for themselves were diminished.

"Shortage of water, basic necessities, hygiene, water, food and a number of other things that we need that I am trying to mobilize and get down there right away."

But he's getting some help from his colleagues. Cawley, a firefighter for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, asked coworkers if they would be willing to help. They donated enough to send the first shipment this week.

They're collecting more supplies for a second delivery. Firefighter Christopher Torbert with Fire Station 29 said, "There's been a tremendous impact from this hurricane that it's important for us to help out people that are in need."

"We do applaud FEMA for their immediate response but they are overwhelmed as well and we look forward to working with them shoulder to shoulder to get our islands back up and running," Cawley added.

If you would like to donate items to help people living in St. Croix, the drop off location is:

Freshwater And Sons Electric

8087 Monetary Drive Suite F1

Riviera Beach

561-371-6490

