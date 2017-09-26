Walmart collecting donations for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Walmart is collecting donations to be shipped off to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Donations will be collected until Saturday, September 30, at the following Walmart locations:

Palm Springs - 4400 Forest Hill Blvd, Palm Springs, FL 33406

Greenacres - 3911 Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467

Lake Worth - 6177 Jog Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467

West Palm Beach - 6901 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Wellington - 4105 SR 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449

Boynton Beach - 12700 S Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Delray Beach - 3155 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Boynton Beach - 9840 S Military Trl Ste G-1Boynton Beach FL 33436

Port St. Lucie - 902 St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986

Port St. Lucie - 3045 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Vero Beach - 1750 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Items needed: