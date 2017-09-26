Walmart collecting donations for Puerto Rico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Walmart collecting donations for Puerto Rico

Walmart is collecting donations to be shipped off to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. 

Donations will be collected until Saturday, September 30, at the following Walmart locations:

  • Palm Springs - 4400 Forest Hill Blvd, Palm Springs, FL 33406
  • Greenacres - 3911 Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467
  • Lake Worth - 6177 Jog Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467
  • West Palm Beach - 6901 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
  • Wellington - 4105 SR 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449
  • Boynton Beach - 12700 S Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
  • Delray Beach - 3155 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
  • Boynton Beach - 9840 S Military Trl Ste G-1Boynton Beach FL 33436
  • Port St. Lucie -  902 St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986
  • Port St. Lucie - 3045 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
  • Vero Beach - 1750 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Items needed: 

  • Baby food
  • Blankets
  • Can openers
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries 
  • Cleaning items
  • Pet food
  • Scissors
  • First Aid kits
  • Adult and baby diapers
  • Water Filters 
  • Snacks
  • Canned food
  • Sanitary items
  • Water

 

