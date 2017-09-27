Local chefs cooking for a cause

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

They’re cooking for a cause.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, thousands are doing what they can to help support their fellow neighbors, especially those in the Florida Keys.

And three local chefs are helping out in the way they know best -- cooking!

Avocado Grill is teaming up with other restaurants for a special benefit dinner on Tuesday night tonight to help raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund.

"It's just incredible what those people are going through. And I think we all love the keys and we all love to be there and do our part to help a little bit," said Chef Julien Gremaud of Avocado Grill.

Gremaud will be cooking for cause with Chef Clay Carnes of Cholo Soy Cocina and Chef Clay Conley of Buccan. They hope to raise upwards of $4,000 on Tuesday night alone.

Nearly 100 guests will be treated to a special five-course feast with cocktail pairings, featuring local recipes from the Florida Keys.

"A lot of seafood, just delicious dishes," said Gremaud. "We are very excited to be cooking with this caliber of chefs. I want to say a big thank you to them for helping us out."

Unfortunately, the event sold out within three days but on top of the ticket sales, the benefit will also be collecting donations on site.