Delray man gets life for 2015 fatal shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray man gets life for 2015 fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Delray Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his friend during an argument.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Dion Graham was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Graham shot and killed 26-year-old Jamar Gammage in a Delray Beach parking lot in August 2015.

Graham said he thought the other man had a gun and was going to shoot his brother.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.