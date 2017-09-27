'Dads Take Your Child To School Day' is today

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Story Video: Click here

You may see more men pulling up to the car line at school day. Wednesday is "Dads Take Your Child to School Day" across the state.

Many of our local schools have special events happening to celebrate dads and other male role models who make a positive impact on a child's life.

Grandfathers, brothers, cousins, uncles and others are all encouraged to take kids to school Wednesday.

At Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens, the school is planning a "breakfast and books" with dad event.

Research from the Florida Department of Education shows when fathers are actively involved in their child's education, students perform better academically, have fewer discipline problems and become more responsible adults.