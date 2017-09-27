'Dads Take Your Child To School Day' is today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Dads Take Your Child To School Day' is today

You may see more men pulling up to the car line at school day. Wednesday is "Dads Take Your Child to School Day" across the state.

Many of our local schools have special events happening to celebrate dads and other male role models who make a positive impact on a child's life.

Grandfathers, brothers, cousins, uncles and others are all encouraged to take kids to school Wednesday.

At Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens, the school is planning a "breakfast and books" with dad event.

Research from the Florida Department of Education shows when fathers are actively involved in their child's education, students perform better academically, have fewer discipline problems and become more responsible adults. 

