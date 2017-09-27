Arrest made in 27-year 'clown murder' cold case

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

An arrest has been made in a 27-year-old 'clown murder' cold case, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Marlene Warren was murdered in Wellington on May 26, 1990, when a person dressed as a clown carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons pulled into her driveway driving a white Chrysler LeBaron. The clown offered Warren the items as she answered the front door and then killed her.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot before Warren fell to the ground. The person dressed as a clown calmly walked back to the car and drove away, they said.

Warren sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Palm West Hospital, where she died two days later, according to the report.

The initial investigation led detectives to identify the suspect as Sheila Keen, however, an arrest was never made.

The homicide investigation was reopened in 2014. Witnesses were re-contacted and additional DNA analysis was conducted.

Officials learned that Sheila Keen married Michael Warren, the victim's husband, in 2002.

According to the report, the couple was living in Tennessee where they operated a restaurant together.

As a result of the investigation, Sheila Keen was linked to the murder of Marlene Warren.

The case was presented to a grand jury on August 31, 2017, and a true bill for first-degree murder was issued and an arrest warrant was obtained for Warren.

Sheila Keen was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Tuesday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives thanked Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman for his agencies assistance.

PBSO detectives received assistance from the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshal's Task Force Western District of Virginia, detectives from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.