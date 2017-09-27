Riviera mayor takes to Facebook, supports Evans

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Riviera Beach’s mayor made a call to action Wednesday morning, asking residents to stand up for ousted city manager Jonathan Evans.

RELATED: Evans asked for investigation before he was fired

During a Facebook live, Mayor Thomas Masters called the firing by council members an unjust act.

Masters denies having any involvement in Evans' firing and called out his colleagues for making the move at the end of the meeting when most people had already left.

“We’re not there to serve ourselves. We’re there to serve our community. Listen to the voters, if they say we want our manager back, just make it happen,” said Masters.

Masters is asking people to show up to Wednesday’s night CRA meeting to ask for Evans to be reinstated.

Council members Terence Davis, Lynne Hubbard and Dawn Pardo voted to fire Evans on Wednesday night at the end of a regular budget meeting.