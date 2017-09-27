Riviera mayor takes to Facebook, supports Evans - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera mayor takes to Facebook, supports Evans

Riviera Beach’s mayor made a call to action Wednesday morning, asking residents to stand up for ousted city manager Jonathan Evans.

During a Facebook live, Mayor Thomas Masters called the firing by council members an unjust act.

Masters denies having any involvement in Evans' firing and called out his colleagues for making the move at the end of the meeting when most people had already left.

 “We’re not there to serve ourselves. We’re there to serve our community. Listen to the voters, if they say we want our manager back, just make it happen,” said Masters. 

Masters is asking people to show up to Wednesday’s night CRA meeting to ask for Evans to be reinstated.

Council members Terence Davis, Lynne Hubbard and Dawn Pardo voted to fire Evans on Wednesday night at the end of a regular budget meeting. 

