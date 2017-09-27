Woman charged with bringing loaded gun to school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman charged with bringing loaded gun to school

A Boynton Beach mom is in trouble with the law for bringing a gun onto an elementary school campus.

School police say Victoria Thomas was found with a gun at Galaxy Elementary School on Wednesday, September 26. 

Police say the gun was displayed off campus during an altercation on the roadway with another driver who was also headed to the school. 

The gun was found in Thomas’ purse, which was sitting in her front passenger seat, according to police.

Thomas does have a concealed weapon’s permit, but it is unlawful to have it on school grounds. 

Bond was set Wednesday at $7,000. Thomas is not allowed near the school. 

