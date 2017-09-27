Pet of the Week Oliver

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pearl. She's a 8 month old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Oliver. He's a 1.5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Oliver:

Put a leash on it, because I'm revved up and ready to go! If you have what it takes to keep up with me, then I'm the perfect pal for you. I'm all about staying active and getting out there! My exuberance and zest for life is what keeps me energized and excited. There's no doggie down time for this guy and that is what's so cool about me - no dull days with me around! What’s also really cool is that I’m super smart and focused when it comes time to learning things. I know how to sit, shake hands and lay down already – what else can you teach me? You have found the ever ready, ever loving, handsome, sweet guy of your dreams! Now let's get-going!

