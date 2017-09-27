Police: Boys break into school, steal golf carts

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Three boys are accused of breaking into Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach and driving several school golf carts.

Palm Beach County School District Police say officials watched the boys on surveillance cameras breaking into a school building where golf carts are stored on Sunday, Sept. 24 around 2:30 p.m.

The boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, drove two golf carts around the campus and then rammed them into a locked fence around the school, according to a police report.

Police say the boys jumped off the golf carts and ran when officers arrived.

One officer says he yelled “Police, stop,” but the boys continued to run.

Riviera Beach Police report assisting and the boys were caught after a brief foot chase through the nearby area. Officials say the boys caused $200 worth of damage to the building door, $1,000 worth of damage to the golf carts and $600 worth of damage to the fence.

The three boys were arrested and are charged with trespassing on school grounds, grand theft, criminal mischief felony, and burglary.

The 12-year-old boy is also accused of stealing golf carts from JFK Middle School in Riviera Beach in August.

The boy’s mother called police on Aug. 19 around 7:00 p.m. saying that her son stole a golf cart and was going back to steal more, according to a police report. The mother said her son parked the golf cart in front of her home in Riviera Beach and then went back to the middle school.

While the officer spoke to the boy’s mother, police say they received a call saying two black juvenile males not wearing shirts crashed golf carts into the back of Service King at 1850 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and fled.

Officers caught the 12-year-old and another 12-year old nearby and arrested them. The boys admitted to an officer to jumping a fence to the middle school and stealing the carts, the report states. School officials say each golf cart is valued at $5,000.

The boys were arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft.

WPTV is not publishing the names of the boys involved because they are being charged as juveniles at the time of the publication of this article.