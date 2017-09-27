Morikami Museum reopens with free admission after Hurricane Irma damage

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Hurricane Irma's wrath damaged several of South Florida's attractions, and some are now able to open partially. At the Palm Beach Zoo, only the east side of the complex is ready for guests as crews begin repairing the west side, and the Morikami Museum is no different.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Gardens restored a portion of the gardens and other areas for guests as crews today continue restoration of other spaces.

We're back! ? A portion of our gardens is back open post-Irma and you can get in for free through Sunday, October 1st. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/NnjqDhGc4B — Morikami Museum (@morikamimuseum) September 26, 2017

As a result of the damage, the museum is offering complimentary admission through Sunday, October 1. Open areas of the garden include the Woodruff bridge, the Yamato-Kan, and its "Japan Through the Eyes of a Child" exhibit, bonsai gardens, koi and turtle feeding area on Yamato Island, the Cornell Cafe and the Museum Store. The Morikami will be open from 10 am - 5 pm now through Sunday.

Address

4000 Morikami Park Road

Delray Beach, Florida 33446

