Morikami Museum reopens with free admission after Hurricane Irma damage

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Hurricane Irma's wrath damaged several of South Florida's attractions, and some are now able to open partially. At the Palm Beach Zoo, only the east side of the complex is ready for guests as crews begin repairing the west side, and the Morikami Museum is no different.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Gardens restored a portion of the gardens and other areas for guests as crews today continue restoration of other spaces.

As a result of the damage, the museum is offering complimentary admission through Sunday, October 1. Open areas of the garden include the Woodruff bridge, the Yamato-Kan, and its "Japan Through the Eyes of a Child" exhibit, bonsai gardens, koi and turtle feeding area on Yamato Island, the Cornell Cafe and the Museum Store. The Morikami will be open from 10 am - 5 pm now through Sunday.

