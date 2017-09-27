How to help Puerto Rico with money and other donations

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Puerto Rico is in a state of crisis after complete devastation caused by hurricanes in the past month.

Here's how to help the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans:

• Give to UNICEF: The United Nation's Children's Fund provides emergency response with a focus on health care and safety for children. More: www.unicefusa.org

• The First Lady of Puerto Rico has launched a fund called "United For Puerto Rico."

• There's a Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund organized by the Center for Popular Democracy that supports local Puerto Rican businesses aiding the communities there.

• Americares provides urgent assistance to poverty areas stricken by disaster. It is a health-focused organization.

• GoFundMe has curated a destination on its site for all of the legitimate Hurricane Maria assistance funds.

• Save The Children is currently on the ground giving assistance to families with children in Puerto Rico.

• The American Red Cross offers a drop-down menu for money donations that allows donors to designate a disaster with which they want to help.

Volunteers are welcome. Visit VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) to get more information on providing assistance in person.

Here is a list of local businesses that are accepting donations for Puerto Rico:

Greenacres Community Center: Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1p.m., Monday-Thur 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

La Cosinita Latina in West Palm Beach: Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday - Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Isla del Coqui in Greenacres: Saturday 11 am to 9 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PR Bakery in Lake Worth: Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 8 a..m to 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Genie's Gymnastics in Lake Worth: Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

