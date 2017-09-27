How to help Puerto Rico with money and other donations - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Puerto Rico is in a state of crisis after complete devastation caused by hurricanes in the past month.

Here's how to help the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans:

• Give to UNICEF: The United Nation's Children's Fund provides emergency response with a focus on health care and safety for children. More: www.unicefusa.org

• The First Lady of Puerto Rico has launched a fund called "United For Puerto Rico."

• There's a Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund organized by the Center for Popular Democracy that supports local Puerto Rican businesses aiding the communities there.

• Americares provides urgent assistance to poverty areas stricken by disaster. It is a health-focused organization.

• GoFundMe has curated a destination on its site for all of the legitimate Hurricane Maria assistance funds.

• Save The Children is currently on the ground giving assistance to families with children in Puerto Rico.

• The American Red Cross offers a drop-down menu for money donations that allows donors to designate a disaster with which they want to help.

Volunteers are welcome. Visit VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) to get more information on providing assistance in person. 

Here is a list of local businesses that are accepting donations for Puerto Rico:

  • Greenacres Community Center: Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1p.m., Monday-Thur 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • La Cosinita Latina in West Palm Beach: Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday - Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Isla del Coqui in Greenacres: Saturday 11 am to 9 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • PR Bakery in Lake Worth: Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 8 a..m to 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Genie's Gymnastics in Lake Worth: Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 

