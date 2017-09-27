Stabbing at Jupiter sober home leaves many questions

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

JUPITER, Fla. - A stabbing in an upscale Jupiter neighborhood has many people wondering where sober homes are allowed in our county and what rules and regulations are governing them.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg told WFLX FOX 29, that the task force, which he leads, doesn't really know how many sober homes there are in Palm Beach County because there is no mandatory registration or headcount. They can operate wherever they want.

"In many cases, the cities or HOA's will never know a sober home exists until it's too late," he said.

Tuesday's reported stabbing at an Abacoa home, where Jupiter police say a sober home was operating, has left many there wondering how this could have happened.

"The mere fact that a sober home exists is not illegal, it's when the sober home becomes a flop house. It's when it becomes a drug den. It's when it becomes a haven for crime," he said.

In this case the HOA manager told WPTV Newschannel 5 they started the process of evicting the people after learning the person on the lease was not living in the home and the property was being advertised.

"What happens is that when cities and HOAs find out that an ad is out there, that's how they often know a sober home exists." said State Attorney Aronberg.

Aronberg said it's not as simple as neighbors think.

"If they request that the home evict all these residents for the sake of the fact that they are in a sober home, that would be against the Americans with Disabilities Act because the residents are viewed as disabled under the ADA," he said.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said it's his experience that owners of sober homes are more reluctant to open up in communities with HOA's because they add another layer of government in addition to the city, but they still pop up regardless of where you live.

