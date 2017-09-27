2 Florida men plead guilty to tying up Key deer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Florida men plead guilty to tying up Key deer

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have pleaded guilty to violating the U.S. Endangered Species Act for tying up three tiny Key deer in the back of a car in July.

According to a report in The Citizen , 18-year-old Erik Yosany Damas Acosta of Miami Gardens and 23-year-old Tumani Anthony Younge of Tamara each face up to a year in federal prison after signing plea agreements Monday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald said prosecutors would ask for leniency at their Oct. 30 sentencing in Key West federal court.

Both men also face state felony charges of cruelty to animals and killing or wounding an endangered, threatened or species of special concern.

One deer found in the trunk of the men's car had to be euthanized. Two others were released in the Lower Keys.

___

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.