Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have pleaded guilty to violating the U.S. Endangered Species Act for tying up three tiny Key deer in the back of a car in July.

According to a report in The Citizen , 18-year-old Erik Yosany Damas Acosta of Miami Gardens and 23-year-old Tumani Anthony Younge of Tamara each face up to a year in federal prison after signing plea agreements Monday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald said prosecutors would ask for leniency at their Oct. 30 sentencing in Key West federal court.

Both men also face state felony charges of cruelty to animals and killing or wounding an endangered, threatened or species of special concern.

One deer found in the trunk of the men's car had to be euthanized. Two others were released in the Lower Keys.

