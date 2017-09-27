St. Lucie County bus rides free until 2019

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

On Bus Route 3 in St. Lucie County, the fare collection boxes are empty, on purpose.

“Now that I’m able to ride the bus, it’s very very good," said Myrtle Cole of Fort Pierce.

A grant from the Florida Department of Transportation is allowing the county to provide free bus service until 2019.

“We have a barrier to achievement and we have a barrier to success and transportation is one of those barriers," said Murriah Dekle, the Transit Manager for St. Lucie County.

A recent study by the American Public Transportation Association found that 87%, 7 out of 8 public transit trips, have a direct impact on the economy, by getting people to work, school, and retail.

Robin Smith says just putting that $4 roundtrip fare towards other basic needs makes a big difference.

“I have freedom now. I can go wherever I want now. I don’t feel trapped in my apartment all day anymore," said Smith.

Drivers are already seeing an increase in ridership since the program started at the beginning of September.

“Right now, every trip I take in, I take a bus load out," said driver Benjamin Prince.

Dekle says they’re hoping for a 20-percent ridership bump, while helping the bottom line of those who help others.

“Local non-profit agencies spend about $15,000 a year providing bus tickets for their clients.”

And the Treasure Coast Connector makes connections, as certain routes end in both Martin and Indian River Counties.