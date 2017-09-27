Police chief responds to harassment complaint - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police chief responds to harassment complaint

Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney Wednesday denied claims of intimidation and harassment made by a local businessman against her department. 

Chief Hobley-Burney says the allegations made by Rick Reed are a "figment of his imagination."  

Reed claimed someone was trying to create a situation at City Hall at a recent commission meeting so he could be detained. The chief said she responded to a request that two people were being harassed by Reed.

“People have to understand that yes I am the Chief of Police but the badge, I honor this badge. I am a police officer so I went to take care of the citizens in distress," said the chief.

A police report was filed in connection with the incident. Reed has clashed with the chief before.  He filed a complaint last year that ultimately led to the chief's suspension for 5 days.

Reed and his attorney said Tuesday that they will sue the chief and several other city employees in federal court next month.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.