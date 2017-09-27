Puerto Ricans deal with 'humanitarian crisis' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Puerto Ricans deal with 'humanitarian crisis'

We've seen some of the pictures.

We know there's a crisis in Puerto Rico.

Millions of people suffering in Hurricane Maria's wake.

At the Isla Grande Airport in San Juan you can truly understand the scope of the tragedy.

Planes are destroyed and trees are down.

People waiting in scorching heat, hoping for a plane to take them out of there.

On the drive through San Juan, you can see the struggle.

Long lines for gas and supplies.

"Very hard, very hard," said Scarlett Ramirez.

She came to San Juan from Arecibo west of San Juan.

Her home is okay, but she has nothing.

"Didn't have much water, we don't know when it's coming back," said Ramirez.

Millions are desperate for help and aid.

"People are there and what is around them? There are fallen trees, the wires, the sinkholes. Sitting in lobbies because elevators don't work. The emotional and the human tragedy it just absolutely stares you in the face," said Tom Kiser who helped rescue people.

Crews from all over the United States will continue to do their best to go down and help the people of Puerto Rico.

