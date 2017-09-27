Puerto Ricans deal with 'humanitarian crisis'

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

We've seen some of the pictures.

We know there's a crisis in Puerto Rico.

Millions of people suffering in Hurricane Maria's wake.

At the Isla Grande Airport in San Juan you can truly understand the scope of the tragedy.

Planes are destroyed and trees are down.

People waiting in scorching heat, hoping for a plane to take them out of there.

On the drive through San Juan, you can see the struggle.

Long lines for gas and supplies.

"Very hard, very hard," said Scarlett Ramirez.

She came to San Juan from Arecibo west of San Juan.

Her home is okay, but she has nothing.

"Didn't have much water, we don't know when it's coming back," said Ramirez.

Millions are desperate for help and aid.

"People are there and what is around them? There are fallen trees, the wires, the sinkholes. Sitting in lobbies because elevators don't work. The emotional and the human tragedy it just absolutely stares you in the face," said Tom Kiser who helped rescue people.

Crews from all over the United States will continue to do their best to go down and help the people of Puerto Rico.