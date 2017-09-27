VIDEO: Police drag woman off Southwest flight

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

(AP) - Southwest is apologizing after police physically removed a woman from a flight in the latest airline video to go viral.

A Southwest Airlines spokesman said Wednesday that the woman said she had a life-threatening pet allergy but couldn't show a medical certificate she needed to make the flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles.

Spokesman Chris Mainz says crew members tried to explain that she could be denied boarding if she couldn't travel safely with animals on board, but she refused to leave the plane, and the airline called police.

There was one pet and one emotional-support animal on the flight Tuesday. Mainz says Southwest was apologizing for the incident.

In April, United was widely condemned after security officers in Chicago dragged a passenger off an overbooked United Express flight.