Jupiter police said home was sober house

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

He goes by Pastor Bob and was recently released from the Palm Beach County jail. Bob Darigo is one of the men arrested after Jupiter police said a stabbing took place in an Abacoa townhouse.

WPTV Newschannel 5's Tory Dunnan talked with him exclusively. He said he's embarrassed and admits he was operating what he calls a faith based recovery program in the home on Corbison Point Place in Abacoa, but he didn't plan to stay long. T

he Christian Recovery Center for a sober living home was advertised on craigslist and it's where police said a stabbing unfolded Monday.

"God forbid that there be people in recovery in Abacoa," he said."This seems to be blown out of proportion."

Darigo went on to say, "I can tell you that christian recovery centers do exist in Abacoa. There are a number of houses that do the same thing. they just don’t advertise to everyone because there are a lot of judgmental people out there that think it’s not acceptable."

The HOA manager told Newschannel 5 that they didn't know this was a recovery house until someone spotted a Craigslist ad. They said they found out the tenant on the lease who passed the background checks wasn't actually living there.



When asked if it was right to operate a recovery center in a home he wasn't on the lease for, he said, "Well you are calling it a recovery center. I mean it’s a faith based program through a church. To attack what I’m doing, would almost be like attacking the church."

Darigo said he has a criminal and drug addiction past. He said he spent 20 months in prison and that's where he changed.



