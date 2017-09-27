PBC schools approve 3 make-up days for Irma

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

UPDATE: School board members unanimously approved three previously scheduled professional development days for teachers as make up days for Hurricane Irma, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

The days are: October 16, November 3 and January 8

Three previously scheduled professional development days for teachers in the School District of Palm Beach County have been proposed as make-up days for Hurricane Irma.

The three days, Oct. 16, Nov. 3 and Jan. 8, 2018, will be presented to the school board for approval at Wednesday's regular board meeting.

All Palm Beach County schools were closed seven school days to prepare for and clean up after Irma.

Two of the days were waived by Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart. The District will have met the instructional requirements without the additional two school days lost to Irma.

The decision to make up the days was made after consulting with an advisory group of principals, teachers and other community stakeholders.

Click here for the board agenda item.

St. Lucie County

A half day that was scheduled for Sept. 27 will now be a regular day. On Oct. 27, a scheduled student holiday day will now be a regular day.

Indian River County

Indian River County Schools missed seven days because of Irma. After a meeting Tuesday night, school officials said they will make up three missed days on Nov. 22, Dec. 21 and April 2, 2018.

Okeechobee County

School officials say students should plan to attend classes on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 to makeup two days missing by Irma. If the Commissioner of Education waives the statutory requirement, the calendar will be adjusted. Officials said they will post the finalized calendar and send a notification home when the calendar adjustments are finalized.