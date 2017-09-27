Two people stabbed in suburban Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two people stabbed in suburban Lake Worth

Two people are hospitalized following a stabbing in suburban Lake Worth Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at 1683 17th Court. 

Official say one patient was stabbed in the leg and transported to a local hospital by Trauma Hawk.

A second patient was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital. 

Officials say the suspect is known by the victims and the stabbing was the result of a fight. 

The search for the suspect is underway. 

