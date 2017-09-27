College Board waives November SAT fee

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

The College Board will offer a free November SAT registration and a CSS Profile fee waiver in order to support students and families affected by Hurricane Irma.

The free November SAT registration and CSS Profile fee waiver are for students who are experiencing hardship and/or displacement due to the hurricane and are in an area designated by FEMA.

Here is a list of Florida Counties Designated by FEMA:

Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, Volusia

Students who are registered for the November SAT should call Customer Service at 866-756-7346 to receive a refund of their registration and late fee.

Students can register and contact Customer Service through October 25.

For the CSS Profile fee waiver, students should go to cssprofile.org, complete their application, and the system will automatically apply eligibility rules.

CSS Profile Customer Service number is 844-202-0524.

