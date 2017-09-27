Blue-Green algae detected in Indian River Lagoon

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- It’s one of the biggest fears for water lovers on the Treasure Coast- the sight of potentially toxic, blue-green algae.

While none has been spotted this summer, water quality monitors strategically scattered throughout the Indian River Lagoon are detecting traces of blue-green algae and showing other concerning results to scientists.

After Hurricane Irma, Ocean Research and Conservation Association CEO, Dr. Edie Widder, said the water quality decreased.

“The blue green algae readings, a few of them went up after the storm,” Widder said.

But, that wasn’t the only information that peaked her concern. Local runoff from agricultural areas also made an impact, she says.

“The numbers coming out of ten mile creek are very high, especially of phosphate,” Dr. Widder said.

She gets her information about the water quality from monitors called ‘Kilroys’. There are 25 devices placed in the water at sites between Martin County and Volusia County.

Wednesday night, the Kilroys were detecting some blue-green algae at monitoring sites in St. Lucie County at Taylor Creek, Moore’s Creek and Ten Mile Creek. In Martin County, Kilroys were detecting the algae at their locations in the North Fork, C-23 Canal, Palm City Bridge and the Manatee Pocket.

The highest levels were at ten mile creek. “It’s not good, but it’s not a major bloom either,” Dr. Widder said. Again, none of the algae is prevalent enough to be visible, she said.

The Kilroys were initially funded by the state, but that funding is being cut back.

Now, Widder says there is only enough money coming in from the state to operate about 8 Kilroys.

Martin and St. Lucie Counties have pitched in to operate a couple more.

Still, only about half of the Kilroys are collecting data.

“We’re just asking for what we got last year so we can maintain what we’ve got out there now.”

The more Kilroys that are operating, the better scientists can also detect where pollution is coming from.

As runoff and Lake Okeechobee releases continue, Dr. Widder is going to be keeping an eye on the data, and what those factors will do to the water quality.



