First council meeting since Evans' firing

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

It was the first meeting of Riviera Beach city council members since city manager Jonathan Evans was fired on Sept. 20.

Around 150 people attended the meeting, mostly because they wanted to voice their anger about the firing decision.

Councilman Terence Davis tried to limit public comments to CRA business only, which would have meant the public would not be able to comment on Evans’ termination.

Boos went through the crowd and then mayor spoke up.

“If people are here tonight and if they are here tonight to speak about anything that pertains to the city, the CRA, anything,” Mayor Thomas Masters said.

Once the public was allowed to speak, they were angry at the three council members who fired Evans.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourselves,” said one Riviera Beach resident.

“It’s grievous to think that there is a motion on the floor that shouts from the city council there is no room for a young, highly motivated, qualified resource who is honest, transparent and results driven whose only flaw is their commitment as a city manager to make this city great,” said another Riviera Beach resident.

Person after person asked the council members to re-instate Evans or face the consequences from the voters.

“I’m young and God isn’t done with me yet but I’m going to promise you I’m going to work my tail off to be done with you all,” said Riviera Beach resident Madelene Irving.

They asked the three council members again and again why they voted the way they did, but they got no answer.

“During the next meeting I’m going to make a statement,” Davis said.

Davis left the meeting as soon as possible and avoided question from NewsChannel 5.

Councilwoman Dawn Pardo declined to comment. “A lawsuit was filed today and our city attorney told us not to comment on the city manager,” Pardo said. “So I’m following my attorney’s orders.”

Councilwoman Hubbard told the crowd that it was no secret she disliked some of Evans decisions.“Everybody knew how I felt about some of the things that (Evans) was doing towards some of the programs that I was putting forth,” Hubbard said. “I’m going to make my comments when we have our next meeting at the city, not at the CRA meeting,” Councilwoman Lynne Hubbard said.

NewsChannel 5 uncovered that Evans had asked for an internal investigation into Hubbard’s use of public money on a private driveway.

When our reporter asked her if she had done that, she walked away without an answer.

