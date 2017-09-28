Ft. Pierce chief speaks on harassment complaint

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney Wednesday denied claims of intimidation and harassment made by a local businessman against her department.

Hobley-Burney says the allegations made by Rick Reed are a "figment of his imagination."

Reed claimed someone was trying to create a situation at City Hall at a recent commission meeting so he could be detained. The chief said she responded to a request that two people were being harassed by Reed.

“People have to understand that yes I am the chief of police but the badge, I honor this badge. I am a police officer so I went to take care of the citizens in distress," said Hobley-Burney,

A police report was filed in connection with the incident. Reed has clashed with the chief before. He filed a complaint last year that ultimately led to the chief's suspension for five days.

Reed and his attorney said Tuesday that they will sue the chief and several other city employees in federal court next month.