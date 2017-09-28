Palm Beach Co. waives repair-related permit fees

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Palm Beach County is helping residents affected by Hurricane Irma by waiving permit fees and expediting review fees.

County Commissioners passed a resolution, goes into effect immediately, at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The resolution will authorize the county’s building division to expedite reviews and issue permits to begin recovery and repair without charging any fees for these services.

During the meeting Mayor Paulette Burdick voiced her approval of the resolution.

“It is great when private businesses come before a government and acknowledge the good work on how expeditiously government can operate so it benefits everybody,” said Burdick.

The total initial estimates of damage to properties in unincorporated Palm Beach County totals more than $100 million.

County officials said staff are unable to determine the associated fiscal impact, but upon expiration of this resolution, a summary of the waived fees will be provided.