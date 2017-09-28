Palm Beach Co. waives repair-related permit fees - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. waives repair-related permit fees

Palm Beach County is helping residents affected by Hurricane Irma by waiving permit fees and expediting review fees.

County Commissioners passed a resolution, goes into effect immediately, at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The resolution will authorize the county’s building division to expedite reviews and issue permits to begin recovery and repair without charging any fees for these services.

During the meeting Mayor Paulette Burdick voiced her approval of the resolution.

“It is great when private businesses come before a government and acknowledge the good work on how expeditiously government can operate so it benefits everybody,” said Burdick.

The total initial estimates of damage to properties in unincorporated Palm Beach County totals more than $100 million.

County officials said staff are unable to determine the associated fiscal impact, but upon expiration of this resolution, a summary of the waived fees will be provided.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.