Nanny could face charges after Amber Alert

Nanny could face charges after Amber Alert

A nanny accused of kidnapping a Jupiter boy is scheduled to go before a judge Thursday.

Court documents indicate the state attorney plans to file charges against Blanca Castro.

Castro's attorney has said there's no evidence that Castro left the Jupiter home with the boy. 

Castro was arrested in Miami-Dade County after an Amber Alert was issued in August for the child. When police arrested her, the boy was not in her custody.

Castro's attorney added she's been caught in the middle of a family dispute between the mother of Dominic Caprio and his grandparents.

Even though one of the two grandparents has been named as a suspect in the kidnapping, a judge granted them custody of the boy.

Dominic's mom, Danielle, is fighting to regain custody. 

The judge has ordered visitation for Danielle and her son, along with FaceTime calls, but she says they have been difficult to facilitate. 

