Turnpike closed in both directions in Martin Co.

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi has closed all lanes of Florida's Turnpike in both directions Thursday morning near the Kanner Highway exit in Martin County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle wrecked in the northbound lanes around 5 a.m., sending debris across the Turnpike. 

It's unclear when lanes will re-open.

FHP said there are injuries involved, but they are unsure how severe.

