Turnpike closed in both directions in Martin Co.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi has closed all lanes of Florida's Turnpike in both directions Thursday morning near the Kanner Highway exit in Martin County.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle wrecked in the northbound lanes around 5 a.m., sending debris across the Turnpike.

It's unclear when lanes will re-open.

FHP said there are injuries involved, but they are unsure how severe.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.