Disturbance could bring heavy rain this weekend

A disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean has a 40 percent chance to develop between the Bahamas and Florida over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Computer models are a little split on this development, but if something does develop, it looks like it would happen close to the Florida-Georgia border on Saturday or Sunday. 

The disturbance would then drift west across north Florida by Monday.

Storm Team Meteorologist Glenn Glazer said the system will not will become a major storm that suddenly develops off of the Florida coast.

"We are talking more about the possibility of a tropical depression, or a weak tropical storm at its most extreme," said Glazer.

Regardless of development, this activity will increase our chances for rain over the weekend.

The next named storm would be Tropical Storm Nate.

