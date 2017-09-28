Disturbance could bring heavy rain this weekend

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

A disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean has a 40 percent chance to develop between the Bahamas and Florida over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Computer models are a little split on this development, but if something does develop, it looks like it would happen close to the Florida-Georgia border on Saturday or Sunday.

The disturbance would then drift west across north Florida by Monday.

Storm Team Meteorologist Glenn Glazer said the system will not will become a major storm that suddenly develops off of the Florida coast.

"We are talking more about the possibility of a tropical depression, or a weak tropical storm at its most extreme," said Glazer.

Regardless of development, this activity will increase our chances for rain over the weekend.

The next named storm would be Tropical Storm Nate.