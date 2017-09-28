November SAT fee waived for students - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

November SAT fee waived for students

The College Board will offer a free November SAT registration and a CSS Profile fee waiver in order to support students and families affected by Hurricane Irma.

The free November SAT registration and CSS Profile fee waiver are for students who are experiencing hardship and/or displacement due to the hurricane and are in an area designated by FEMA. 

Here is a list of Florida counties designated by FEMA:

Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, Volusia

Students who are registered for the November SAT should call Customer Service at 866-756-7346 to receive a refund of their registration and late fee.

Students can register and contact Customer Service through Oct. 25. 

For the CSS Profile fee waiver, students should go to cssprofile.org, complete their application, and the system will automatically apply eligibility rules.

CSS Profile Customer Service number is 844-202-0524.
 

 

