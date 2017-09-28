Turnpike crash in Martin Co. causes heavy delays - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Turnpike crash in Martin Co. causes heavy delays

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is causing heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike Thursday morning near the Kanner Highway exit in Martin County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle wrecked in the northbound lanes around 5 a.m., sending debris across the Turnpike. 

One southbound lane re-opened around 6 a.m. One left lane northbound opened around 6:45 a.m.  It's unclear when all lanes will be back open.

FHP said there are injuries involved, but they are unsure how severe.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

 

