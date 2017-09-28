All Turnpike lanes open after Martin Co. crash

Posted: Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT 2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:01 AM EDT 2017-09-27 14:01:27 GMT President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.". More >> President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.". More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:48 AM EDT 2017-09-26 10:48:21 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:19 AM EDT 2017-09-27 04:19:45 GMT
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
More >> Posted: Monday, September 25 2017 5:27 PM EDT 2017-09-25 21:27:44 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:49 PM EDT 2017-09-26 17:49:39 GMT The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens. More >> The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens. More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:39 PM EDT 2017-09-26 17:39:25 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:39 PM EDT 2017-09-26 17:39:25 GMT
Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.
More >>
Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT 2017-09-26 15:00:45 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:07 AM EDT 2017-09-26 15:07:40 GMT
Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.
More >>
Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.
More >>