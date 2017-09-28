All Turnpike lanes open after Martin Co. crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All Turnpike lanes open after Martin Co. crash

All lanes of Florida's Turnpike are back open in Martin County after a crash involving a semi caused heavy delays Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle wrecked in the northbound lanes north of the Kanner Highway exit around 5 a.m., sending debris across the Turnpike. 

All lanes were back open by 7:30 a.m.

FHP said there are injuries involved, but they are unsure how severe.

