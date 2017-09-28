PBSO to discuss 'clown murder' arrest at 10 a.m.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss this week's arrest in connection with a 27-year-old Wellington homicide.

On Tuesday, PBSO and police in Virginia arrested Sheila Keen Warren in the May 1990 shooting death of Marlene Warren.

PBSO said a person dressed as a clown carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons killed Marlene Warren.

Sheila Keen Warren later married Michael Warren, the victim's husband, in 2002. The couple have been living in Virginia.

The homicide investigation was reopened in 2014.

The South West Virginia Regional Jail Authority said Thursday morning that Sheila Warren is still in custody at a facility in Abingdon, Va. She will be sent back to Florida to face first-degree murder charges.