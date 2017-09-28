LIVE: PBSO discusses 'clown murder' arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: PBSO discusses 'clown murder' arrest

 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss this week's arrest in connection with a 27-year-old Wellington homicide.

On Tuesday, PBSO and police in Virginia arrested Sheila Keen Warren in the May 1990 shooting death of Marlene Warren.

PBSO said a person dressed as a clown carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons killed Marlene Warren. 

Sheila Keen Warren later married Michael Warren, the victim's husband, in 2002.  The couple have been living in Virginia.

The homicide investigation was reopened in 2014.

At the Thursday news conference, State Attorney Dave Aronberg said technological advancements helped make an arrest in the case. 

Aronberg said Sheila Keen Warren could face the death penalty.  Detectives said Thursday they are still looking into whether anyone else was involved in the homicide, but would not specifically comment if Michael Warren was a suspect.

The South West Virginia Regional Jail Authority said Thursday morning that Sheila Warren is still in custody at a facility in Abingdon, Va. She will be sent back to Florida to face first-degree murder charges.

