No charges against nanny involved in Amber Alert

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

A nanny accused of kidnapping a Jupiter boy in August went before a judge Thursday morning.

The state attorney chose not to file charges against Blanca Castro. The judge said the case is over for now, but the state will have the option to file charges in the future.

Castro's attorney is seeking to have her passports returned.

Castro's attorney has said there's no evidence that Castro left the Jupiter home with the boy.

Castro was arrested in Miami-Dade County after an Amber Alert was issued in August for the child. When police arrested her, the boy was not in her custody.

Castro's attorney added she's been caught in the middle of a family dispute between the mother of Dominic Caprio and his grandparents.

Even though one of the two grandparents has been named as a suspect in the kidnapping, a judge granted them custody of the boy.

Dominic's mom, Danielle, is fighting to regain custody.

The judge has ordered visitation for Danielle and her son, along with FaceTime calls, but she says they have been difficult to facilitate.