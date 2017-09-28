Boynton family has encounter with bears in Tenn. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton family has encounter with bears in Tenn.

A Boynton Beach family, that evacuated to Tennessee ahead of Hurricane Irma, shared their video with NewsChannel 5 of bears ransacking their sport-utility vehicle.

Travis Gonzalez took his family to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., to ride out the storm a few weeks ago.  Little did he know, he should have locked his doors.

"I just went fishing that morning, so they probably smelled some of this fishing stuff in the back maybe,” says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the bears ripped out part of his dashboard, tore off the rear view mirror and broke the locks. His front seats are barely recognizable.

"They locked themselves in the car and they just went crazy,” says Gonzalez.

After unlocking his door, Gonzalez gave the handle a quick tug and then ran to let two of the bears out.  He says he’s never moved that fast.

“Definitely adrenaline was working,” said Gonzalez.

