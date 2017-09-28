Stuart police seek serial restaurant scammer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart police seek serial restaurant scammer

The Stuart Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say has scammed at least a dozen restaurants out of a free meal by planting shards of glass or plastic in her food.

In each case, employees said the woman, a brunette in her early 30s, said she used to work in the food industry, and the foreign object stabbed her in her lip. 

She ate alone, and wouldn’t cause a scene, but restaurant employees wanted to make things right. They compensated her, gave her more food to take home, and in some cases, gave her gift cards up to $50 in value.

The incidents happened within the last month or so. But only recently did restaurant owners and managers start learning they were not alone, and possibly victims of a woman’s attempt to get a free meal.

It took one Facebook post from a manager at Carmela’s Brick Oven Pizza on Ocean Boulevard to bring this possible scheme to light.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Heather Rothe at 772-220-3923.

