Stuart police seek serial restaurant scammer

In each case, employees said the woman, a brunette in her early 30s, said she used to work in the food industry, and the foreign object stabbed her in her lip.
She ate alone, and wouldn’t cause a scene, but restaurant employees wanted to make things right. They compensated her, gave her more food to take home, and in some cases, gave her gift cards up to $50 in value.
The incidents happened within the last month or so. But only recently did restaurant owners and managers start learning they were not alone, and possibly victims of a woman’s attempt to get a free meal.
It took one Facebook post from a manager at Carmela’s Brick Oven Pizza on Ocean Boulevard to bring this possible scheme to light.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Heather Rothe at 772-220-3923.
Stuart Police needs this woman ID’ed please call Det.Sgt. Heather Rothe @ 772-220-3923 if you know who she is. pic.twitter.com/31FNzf6jhP