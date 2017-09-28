Stuart police seek serial restaurant scammer

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

The Stuart Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say has scammed at least a dozen restaurants out of a free meal by planting shards of glass or plastic in her food.

In each case, employees said the woman, a brunette in her early 30s, said she used to work in the food industry, and the foreign object stabbed her in her lip.

She ate alone, and wouldn’t cause a scene, but restaurant employees wanted to make things right. They compensated her, gave her more food to take home, and in some cases, gave her gift cards up to $50 in value.

The incidents happened within the last month or so. But only recently did restaurant owners and managers start learning they were not alone, and possibly victims of a woman’s attempt to get a free meal.

It took one Facebook post from a manager at Carmela’s Brick Oven Pizza on Ocean Boulevard to bring this possible scheme to light.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Heather Rothe at 772-220-3923.

Stuart Police needs this woman ID’ed please call Det.Sgt. Heather Rothe @ 772-220-3923 if you know who she is. pic.twitter.com/31FNzf6jhP — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) September 27, 2017

