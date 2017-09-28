Jupiter stabbing suspect held without bond

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
Jupiter police say the suspect, Ruben Torres, stabbed a roommate living with him at a sober home in the Abacoa community.
In court Thursday, two of Torres’ roommates came to his defense claiming that it was the victim that started the fight.
“He (the victim) actually got upset with me because I was going to go tell on him for being drunk," Melinda Higgins said. "So therefore he went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife."
Police said Higgins got hurt while trying to diffuse the fight.
The Abacoa HOA says it is taking steps to evict the people living in the sober home.
"Mr. Torres attempted to disarm a client of Christian Recovery Center that came back to the facility drunk and high," sober home operator Bob Darigo said. "Jupiter police charged Ruben Torres because Torres has a criminal history, also in an attempt to have Christian Recovery Center removed out of Abacoa because it's a so-called high end area."