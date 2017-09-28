Delray Beach doctor in search of kidney donor

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

We often think of our doctors as the perfect picture of health. But a Delray Beach doctor admits that is not the case, and he needs your help.

Dr. Stuart Himmelstein has a rare form of kidney disease and needs a kidney transplant.

When he was first diagnosed, he said, "It takes a lot of processing to do, you know, 'Oh my gosh how is this happening.'"

He adds, "When we were in medical training, we sort of had a saying the last thing you wanted to be was the interesting case, and it took me a while to let it settle in that I was the interesting case."

He has end stage renal disease and hooks up to a dialysis machine for eight hours every night.

"I know that eventually on dialysis, without my own kidneys, it's only time before I start to deteriorate," said Himmelstein.

Right now he said he is functioning and surviving, but does not have the energy and endurance that he used to have.

After years on the deceased donor transplant list with thousands of others, Himmelstein decided to take matters into his own hands to find a living kidney donor.

He created a Facebook page titled "New Kidney for Stu."

Himmelstein said he has received a few inquiries on the page, but no one who is a match.

"If I get my kidney sooner, I'm healthier sooner, I'm more functional and I can continue to help others, so it's not just helping me, it's passing it down the line," said Himmelstein.

His Delray Medical Center colleague Mary Milchikier knows the feeling. She donated a kidney to her brother-in-law in 2006.

"I wish I had two more kidneys to give, I would give one to Dr. Himmelstein," said Milchikier.

The physician who spends his time saving lives now hopes someone will step forward and help save his.

"It is a blessing, there are walking angels out there," said Himmelstein.