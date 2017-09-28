Audi Stuart Air Show - Meet the Performers!

This year’s premier act, is Screamin’ Sasquatch, sponsored by Jack Link’s, a 1929 Taperwing Waco bi-plane with a jet engine that allows the plane to fly vertically, flip, tumble, and hammerhead torque roll, which is flown by one of the top aerobatic performance pilots in America, Lt. Col. John Klatt. Just a teaser—Sasquatch will have special meaning at this year’s show!

Other new performers and attractions for 2017 include:

Jacquie B. The first female pilot to enter the aerobatic arena at the age of 50, and the first female solo pilot to perform at the 2010 Al Ain Aerobatic Show in the United Arab Emirates, Jacquie performs in a bright red Extra 300 two-seat, tandem, mid-wing aerobatic monoplane sprinkled with silver iridescent stars. Her show combines maneuvers as simple as a pull to vertical flight to the most difficult endover-end gyroscopic tumbling an airplane can pull off.

Batcopter and Bat Mobile. Loved by all ages wherever it goes, this crime fighting helicopter flew and was filmed in the original 1966 BATMAN movie and the original television series BATMAN. Capt. Eugene A. Nock, A.T.P., has fully restored this nostalgic flying machine to complete airworthy condition and it appears at air shows, state fairs, special events and comic book events around the United States. Definitely not to be missed!

Wild Blue Rodeo. Jerry “Jive” Kerby, a retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, will perform a special night-time dedication to first responders on Friday evening in Wild Blue, a RV-8A that wants to be a fighter jet. The performance combines music, lights and aerobatic maneuvers.

U.S. Army Black Daggers. The official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, the Black Daggers are a team of highly-skilled staff noncommissioned officers who perform free fall parachute demonstrations worldwide, completing an average of 1,250 practice and performance jumps every year. Audiences can expect smoke grenades, pyrotechnics and flags during the team’s demonstrations.

AeroShell. This five-man AT-6 Texan Advanced Trainer unit are real crowdpleasers and has performed before at the Stuart Air Show. The North American AT- 6 Texan, nicknamed “The Pilot Maker” first appeared in 1938, originally as a basic trainer for the U.S. Army Air Corps, and was also the primary training platform for all U.S. Airmen in World War II that went on to fly other fighter aircraft, such as the P-51 Mustang, F4U corsair, P-40 Warhawk and others.

Returning performers and attractions include:

U.S. Navy Leap Frogs. The official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy. The team is part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Command, and is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) and support personnel.

U.S. Air Force F16 Viper Team and U.S. Navy F18 – Hornet Demo Team. These air combat command demonstration teams perform precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of these multi-role fighters. They are fast and they are loud, and crowds love them!

Chefpitts. This Stuart, FL based pilot, Clemens Kuhlig, flies a Pitts S1S, built in a garage over a three-year period while he was working as a professional chef---hence the name “Chefpitts”! The show Clemens performs is inspired by the pilots he watched as a kid. Jim Parker, The Red Devils, Leo Loudenslager, Al Hauff, Art Scholl, the French Connection. The Pitts Special is an iconic airplane that lends itself well to beautiful rolling, curving lines, snap rolls, and excellent outside capability.

Redline Airshows. An exciting two-ship formation aerobatic flight team that thrills crowds with a display of skill, nerve and showmanship. Pilots Ken Rieder and Jon Thocker have been flying formation together for more than 12 years. They proudly claim “Redline…the goal…not the limit.”

Greg Shelton Airshows. Made up of the husband-wife team of Greg and Ashley Shelton, Ashley defies gravity and flies on the wing of a colorful and patriotic decorated bi-wing Boeing 450 Super Stearman piloted by Greg.

Round Canopy Parachuting Team (RCPT-USA). A hit with the audience last year, this year the RCPT-USA team returns to perform another unique and interactive WWII Airborne demonstration on the flight line, but with twice the number of jumpers.

Tickets are now on sale online at www.StuartAirShow.com. The website presale price of $10 is good until Labor Day, $15 online through Nov. 5, and $25 at the gate. Veterans and Military pricing is $5; youth, 6-12, $5; Spectator Seating has been reduced to $8; Dirty Flight Suit Party is $115 (limited availability); Beer Garden Upgrade, $25 (limited availability); Bombers Squadron Upgrade, $60 (limited availability); and Premium parking, $20 per day, may now be purchased online, instead of at the gate. Admission for children 5 and under is free.