10-year-old hit by van in Fort Pierce dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a van in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening has died, according to Fort Pierce police.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. near Orange Avenue and 18th Street.

Officials say Antzavious Ellison ran into the road and was hit by a van driving westbound.

The child was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday morning.

No charges have been filed against the driver, but officials say the child's uncle was charged with battery after he attacked the driver, punching him several times through the van window.

