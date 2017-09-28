Army Corps watches Lake O level with rain on way - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

The Army Corps of Engineers is closely watching the water level at Lake Okeechobee with several inches of rain heading our way over the next few days from a tropical disturbance.

The current lake level is 16.3 feet. Army Corps spokesman John Campbell says at 16 feet they started doing weekly inspections of the Herbert Hoover Dike. If the water gets to 16.5 feet they will increase that to twice a week. At 17 feet, they will begin doing daily inspections.

Since Hurricane Irma, the lake has risen about 2-and-a-half feet. So far, the Corps has performed three inspections.

Campbell says, "In each of the three inspections we've conducted we have not identified any areas of concern where we have concerns about the structural integrity of the dike."

He says they are releasing as much water as possible to the east and west, but it is a tough balancing act to make sure there is no flooding downstream.

He says, "Where we've seen issues in the past is where the level has gotten above 17 and a half and 18 and so were still a little bit away from that and one of the reasons we try to aggressively manage the water the way we do."

The South Florida Water Management District is also doing its part to lower canals ahead of the several inches of rain expected.