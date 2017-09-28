Army Corps watches Lake O level with rain on way - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:01:27 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
The current lake level is 16.3 feet. Army Corps spokesman John Campbell says at 16 feet they started doing weekly inspections of the Herbert Hoover Dike. If the water gets to 16.5 feet they will increase that to twice a week. At 17 feet, they will begin doing daily inspections.
Since Hurricane Irma, the lake has risen about 2-and-a-half feet. So far, the Corps has performed three inspections.
Campbell says, "In each of the three inspections we've conducted we have not identified any areas of concern where we have concerns about the structural integrity of the dike."
He says they are releasing as much water as possible to the east and west, but it is a tough balancing act to make sure there is no flooding downstream.
He says, "Where we've seen issues in the past is where the level has gotten above 17 and a half and 18 and so were still a little bit away from that and one of the reasons we try to aggressively manage the water the way we do."
The South Florida Water Management District is also doing its part to lower canals ahead of the several inches of rain expected.