10-Year-old hit by van in Fort Pierce dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

10-Year-old hit by van in Fort Pierce dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

10-Year-old hit by van in Fort Pierce dies

A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a van in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening has died, according to Fort Pierce police.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. near Orange Avenue and 18th Street. 

Officials say Antzavious Ellison ran into the road and was hit by a van driving westbound. 

The child was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday morning. 

No charges have been filed against the driver, but officials say the child's uncle was charged with battery after he attacked the driver, punching him several times through the van window.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.