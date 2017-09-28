Woman found passed out in McDonald's with baby

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

On Wednesday, a McDonald's employee discovered a woman unconscious on the bathroom floor with a 5-month-old boy in a car seat crying beside her.

When PBSO deputies arrived at the suburban West Palm Beach restaurant, they found Kristan Lucas groaning and vomiting in a stall. They also noticed a hypodermic needle on the sink.

The employee who found Lucas and her manager tried to revive the woman. The employee said Lucas was "completely knocked out" and would not wake up despite their attempts to push on her arm and making noises.

The employee said that when Lucas woke up shortly after she claimed she had suffered froma "dizzy spell" and started to vomit in the other stall.

The baby was checked by paramedics and had a very wet diaper and was extremely dehydrated. Paramedics got a baby bottle of water from Lucas' vehicle, which the baby drank quickly.

Lucas' mother was notified of the situation and explained that her daughter has an extensive drug history and had recently left a detox center.

Fire Rescue took Lucas to JFK North for medical treatment. She was searched and a metal spoon was found in her pocket.

Lucas was charged with child neglect.