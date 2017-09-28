‘Clown murder': A timeline of important events

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

A clown costume, balloons and a handful of carnations disguised a killer who has been on the run for 27 years.

Marlene Warren died after she was shot in the face by a person standing at her front door, disguised in a clown costume. Earlier this week, Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies finally made an arrest in the case: Sheila Keen-Warren.

Contact 5 Investigators briefly spoke to Keen-Warren's son, Charles Keen, in Loxahatchee. “I was three [at the time], and nope,” Keen said when asked if he had any comment about the arrest.

Here is a timeline of important events involving the "clown murder" case: